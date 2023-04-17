News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Met Office predicts possible 20C ‘heatwave’ to hit parts of UK
19 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
25 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
1 hour ago RSPCA call for investigation into Grand National horse deaths
2 hours ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van
2 hours ago Royal College of Nursing warns of more strikes

Dramatic pictures show horror aftermath of M6 motorway crash which split a lorry in half

Dramatic photographs show the aftermath of a horror M6 crash which has left a lorry split in half.

By Colin Ainscough
Published 17th Apr 2023, 08:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 08:12 BST

Emergency services were called to the M6 in Staffordshire following the smash involving a lorry which overturned and caught fire on Sunday.

Traffic was stopped in both directions between Junction 12 for Cannock and Junction 13 for Stafford as police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shocking images show how the HGV was completely split in two by the impact of the collision which also left its engine strewn across the carriageway.

Most Popular

The injuries of those involved are not yet known.

On Sunday a spokesperson for National Highways said: "The M6 in Staffordshire is closed northbound between J12 and J13 due to a road traffic collision involving a Heavy Goods Vehicle which has overturned and caught fire.

Hide Ad

"Central Motorway Police Group, Fire & Rescue, Air Ambulance and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene. The southbound carriageway has been released.

Hide Ad
Dramatic photographs show the aftermath of a horror motorway crash which has left a lorry split in half.Dramatic photographs show the aftermath of a horror motorway crash which has left a lorry split in half.
Dramatic photographs show the aftermath of a horror motorway crash which has left a lorry split in half.
Shocking images show how the HGV was completely split in two by the impact of the collision.Shocking images show how the HGV was completely split in two by the impact of the collision.
Shocking images show how the HGV was completely split in two by the impact of the collision.
The collision which also left its engine strewn across the carriageway.The collision which also left its engine strewn across the carriageway.
The collision which also left its engine strewn across the carriageway.
Related topics:Emergency servicesTrafficHGVAir ambulance