Dramatic pictures show horror aftermath of M6 motorway crash which split a lorry in half

Emergency services were called to the M6 in Staffordshire following the smash involving a lorry which overturned and caught fire on Sunday.

Traffic was stopped in both directions between Junction 12 for Cannock and Junction 13 for Stafford as police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene.

Shocking images show how the HGV was completely split in two by the impact of the collision which also left its engine strewn across the carriageway.

The injuries of those involved are not yet known.

On Sunday a spokesperson for National Highways said: "The M6 in Staffordshire is closed northbound between J12 and J13 due to a road traffic collision involving a Heavy Goods Vehicle which has overturned and caught fire.

"Central Motorway Police Group, Fire & Rescue, Air Ambulance and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene. The southbound carriageway has been released.

