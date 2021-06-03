Did you spot this huge military plane flying over Blackpool and Preston at the weekend?
The largest plane in the RAF's fleet was spotted roaring through the skies over Lancashire at the weekend - did you see it?
The rumbling engines of the giant Airbus A400m Atlas drew eyes to the skies when it flew over Blackpool and Preston on Saturday (May 29).
The huge military transport aircraft - which can carry up to 116 fully equipped troops and a 37-tonne payload - was seen soaring through the clear blue sky over Stanley Park (pictured).
A short time later, the massive plane was spotted flying over Royal Preston Hospital as it continued its journey to an undisclosed location.
With a whopping £80 million price tag, the A400M plays a vital role in the RAF fleet.
Along with its transport role, it can perform aerial refueling and medical evacuation for up to 66 casualties and 25 medical personnel.
According to the RAF website, its fleet of A400M's are based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire - the UK's largest RAF station.
Did you know? The A400M is large enough to carry any of the following cargo - six land rovers and trailers, or two light armored vehicles, or a dump truck and excavator, or a Patriot missile system, or a Puma, Cougar or Chinook helicopter, or a truck and 25-ton trailer.