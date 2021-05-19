Delays as Blackpool crash shuts Grange Road both ways

The road is closed in both directions, between St Walburga's Road/A587 and Kingscote Drive, whilst police and ambulance crews work at the scene.

Blackpool Transport has diverted its no. 5 service in both directions, with its buses currently using Westcliffe Drive and St Walburgas Road.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the crash is "a minor injury collision" involving two cars which happened just before 9am.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for an update on the casualties.

More to follow...

