Crash closes road in Fleetwood as police and ambulance crews attend scene

Two people were hospitalised following a collision in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:37 BST

Emergency services were called to a crash on Broadway, near Larkholme Primary School, at around 11.50am on Friday (April 14).

One vehicle reportedly struck a lamp post, according to eyewitness reports.

Three ambulances attended the scene as well as a number of police vehicles, and the road was closed while the area was cleared.

A crash closed a road in Fleetwood (Credit: Google)A crash closed a road in Fleetwood (Credit: Google)
North West Ambulance Service later confirmed two people were taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but they were unable to provide any further details.

Lancashire Police described the incident as a “minor injury collision”.

Traffic was coping well in the area following the closure.

