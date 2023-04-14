Crash closes road in Fleetwood as police and ambulance crews attend scene
Two people were hospitalised following a collision in Fleetwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:37 BST
Emergency services were called to a crash on Broadway, near Larkholme Primary School, at around 11.50am on Friday (April 14).
One vehicle reportedly struck a lamp post, according to eyewitness reports.
Three ambulances attended the scene as well as a number of police vehicles, and the road was closed while the area was cleared.
North West Ambulance Service later confirmed two people were taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but they were unable to provide any further details.