Crash closes Progress Way and Ashworth Road in Blackpool

Police said traffic may build in the area as people attempt to exit junction 4 (Marton Interchange) of the M55 today (September 11).

Motorists have been advised to find alternative routes if possible to help emergency vehicles attend.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said : "We currently have road closures in place on Progress Way inbound from Junction 4 and Ashworth Road in Blackpool due to a road traffic collision.

"Please be aware this may cause delays when travelling into Blackpool."

More to follow...

