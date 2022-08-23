News you can trust since 1873
Crash closes Kirkham Road in Freckleton after motorcyclist suffers 'serious leg injury’

A motorcyclist suffered a “serious leg injury” in a crash in Freckleton.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:00 pm
A car and a motorcyclist were involved in a collision in Kirkham Road, Freckleton, at approximately 9.25am on Tuesday (August 23).

The road was closed in both directions following the incident as emergency services attended the scene.

Lancashire Police later confirmed the motorcyclist suffered a “serious leg injury”.

Kirkham Road in Freckleton was closed after a motorcyclist suffered a “serious leg injury” in a crash

Kirkham Road was closed for a number of hours between Hillock Lane and Lower Lane following the crash as an investigation took place.

Heavy traffic subsequently remained in the area, with motorists advised to use alternative routes if possible.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

What happens after a road traffic collision?

An investigating police officer will collect evidence from the scene and complete a Stats19 crash report form.

This includes information on the location and time of the collision, the road users involved and contributory factors.

