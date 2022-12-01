News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Crash closes A586 Garstang Road between Thornton, Cleveleys, Poulton and Great Eccleston

Police closed a busy route between Thornton, Cleveleys, Poulton and Great Eccleston this morning (Thursday, December 1).

By Matthew Calderbank
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 9:25am

Officers closed Garstang Road (A586) both ways after a crash involving two cars near Windy Harbour traffic lights at around 7.55am.

The road was closed from the junction with A585 Fleetwood Road in Larbreck to Blackpool Old Road in Great Eccleston.

Hide Ad

The closure led to a rush hour queue of traffic along Garstang New Road back to Little Singleton.

Police have closed the A586 Garstang Road both ways after an accident near Windy Harbour Traffic Lights this morning (Thursday, December 1)

Most Popular

Police said the crash was ‘damage-only’ and no one was injured.

The road was blocked off by police whilst the cars were recovered, with traffic diverted along Fleetwood Road and the B5269 through Elswick.

PoultonCleveleysThornton