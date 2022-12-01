Crash closes A586 Garstang Road between Thornton, Cleveleys, Poulton and Great Eccleston
Police closed a busy route between Thornton, Cleveleys, Poulton and Great Eccleston this morning (Thursday, December 1).
Officers closed Garstang Road (A586) both ways after a crash involving two cars near Windy Harbour traffic lights at around 7.55am.
The road was closed from the junction with A585 Fleetwood Road in Larbreck to Blackpool Old Road in Great Eccleston.
The closure led to a rush hour queue of traffic along Garstang New Road back to Little Singleton.
Police said the crash was ‘damage-only’ and no one was injured.