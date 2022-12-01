Officers closed Garstang Road (A586) both ways after a crash involving two cars near Windy Harbour traffic lights at around 7.55am.

The road was closed from the junction with A585 Fleetwood Road in Larbreck to Blackpool Old Road in Great Eccleston.

The closure led to a rush hour queue of traffic along Garstang New Road back to Little Singleton.

Police have closed the A586 Garstang Road both ways after an accident near Windy Harbour Traffic Lights this morning (Thursday, December 1)

Police said the crash was ‘damage-only’ and no one was injured.