Council to delay decision on Clifton Drive North parking ban after huge public outcry

Clifton Drive North

County councillors were asked to approve a package of measures for Clifton Drive North, from Starr Gate to the Highbury Road West area, including a parking ban, a speed limit cut from 40 to 30mph, the relocation of bus stops on the road, and the removal of a pelican crossing outside the entrance to the Persimmon Homes housing development.

The plans were formed in response to a recent public consultation on proposals for an off-road cycle track to be constructed on the coastal side of Clifton Drive North.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal involves widening the existing footway to create a two-way track for cycles, which would be segregated from the pedestrian footway by a raised marking. There would also be short sections of shared cycle track/footway at the start and end of the route to allow cyclists to transition to and from the existing on-road cycle lanes.

Councillors are due to consider the plans at a cabinet meeting tomorrow - but have been asked to defer any decisions on parking following fierce complaints from local people.