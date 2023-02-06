A pedestrian was struck by a motorbike in Queen’s Promenade at approximately 5.25pm on Monday (February 6).

The incident occurred between Norfolk Avenue and Pembroke Avenue.

Pictures from the scene show police vehicles blocked access to the road in both directions as emergency services worked at the scene.

A crash closed Queen’s Promenade in Bispham

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 5.25pm by the North West Ambulance Service to a report of a road traffic collision on Queens Promenade, Blackpool.

“A motorbike was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

“The road is closed and is expected to remain so for some time.”

Police warned the closure was likely to be in place for some time (Credit: Paul Roscoe)

Congestion was building between St Stephen’s Avenue and Pennystone Road following the closure, but traffic was coping well in the surrounding area.

