News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Collision closes Station Road in both directions for number of hours in Kirkham

A collision closed a road in Kirkham for a number of hours.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 8:09pm

The incident occurred in Station Road at approximately 5.10pm on Monday afternoon (January 23).

A person was reportedly hit by a car, according to eyewitness reports, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Hide Ad

The road remained closed at 8pm, with residents reporting a large police presence.

A collision closed Station Road for number of hours in Kirkham (Credit: Google)
Most Popular
Read More
Preston roadworks from January 23: Which streets in the city are affected, how l...

“Looks like someone has been knocked over and looks quite serious,” one person said.

Hide Ad

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

KirkhamStation RoadLancashire Police