Collision closes Station Road in both directions for number of hours in Kirkham
A collision closed a road in Kirkham for a number of hours.
By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 8:09pm
The incident occurred in Station Road at approximately 5.10pm on Monday afternoon (January 23).
A person was reportedly hit by a car, according to eyewitness reports, but this has not yet been confirmed.
The road remained closed at 8pm, with residents reporting a large police presence.
“Looks like someone has been knocked over and looks quite serious,” one person said.
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.