Cleveleys crash sees police close roads after woman knocked down in Victoria Road West

A woman has been knocked down in Cleveleys and emergency services are working at the scene this morning (Tuesday, May 2).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:34 BST

Police and ambulance crews were called to Victoria Road West after a woman was struck by a car near The Tramway pub at around 10am.

Her condition is not known at this stage. The road is closed and is expected to remain so for some time, say police.

A police spokesman told the Gazette: “We were called at 10.02am today to a report of a road traffic collision on Victoria Road, Thornton.

"A car was in collision with a female pedestrian. The road is currently closed and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.”

Pictures show police and fire crews working at the scene and a mobility aid surrounded by evidence markers in the road.

A green fabric screen has also been erected at the scene which remains cordoned off with police tape.

Road closures and bus diversions

Road closures are in place between Victoria Road West and North Drive and Anchorsholme Lane and North Drive.

Blackpool Transport said its service 9 is unable to serve Victoria Road and Victoria Hotel stops until further notice.

Updates to follow...

