Changes to road closures in Blackpool town centre because of urgent sewer works

Dickson Road in North Shore will be closed between Cocker Street and Banks Street until next Sunday because of emergency sewer works by United Utilities, Blackpool Council said.

The urgent repairs mean changes to the town centre work that was due to start on Monday.

Talbot Square will close on Sunday instead, but the Prom, which was due to close on Monday from West Street to Queen’s Square, will not close until next Monday, November 12.

Work in nearby High Street, close to the Blackpool North railway station, has also been postponed “until further notice,” the council said.

It added: “We’ve decided to delay these works to ease traffic congestion around the town centre, but this does not affect the end date of the project.

“All tramway roadworks will still be completed by the end of February 2019.”

The next set of roadworks aimed at improving the town centre was unveiled last month.

They included Talbot Road being shut from The Strand to Abingdon Street until December 14, and from Abingdon Street to Dickson Road until January 18.

Talbot Square was due to be closed until February 28, while the Promenade was due to be shut from West Street to Queen’s Square from Monday until November 21.

High Street was due to be made one-way northbound between Dickson Road and Talbot Road from Monday until November 26.

Businesses had voiced their worry the works will once again wipe out their Christmas takings following a raft of closures during last year’s festive season too.