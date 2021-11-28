Changes to Blackpool tram services as roadworks begin on North Pier tracks

Part of the southbound route is expected to remain closed for up to six days

The southbound tracks between Cabin and North Pier will be closed until Saturday, December 5, while roadworks are carried out. People travelling south from The Cliffs, Gynn Square, Wilton Parade or Pleasant Street must board fro the northbound stop.

Trams will run every 20 minutes between 8am and 4pm to minimise disruption, after which time they will run every 15 minutes until closing.