Casualty taken to hospital after crash outside Aldi in Bispham
A casualty has been taken to hospital after a crash outside Aldi in Bispham this morning (Wednesday, February 23).
Two cars were involved in the crash outside the supermarket, at the junction of Holyoake Avenue and Bispham Road, at around 9.10am.
Police shut the junction whilst fire crews helped free a casualty trapped inside one of the cars. They were placed into the care of ambulance crews and taken to hospital for treatment.
Lancashire Police said the casualty has suffered minor injuries.
Fire crews made the scene safe before police reopened the road at around 10am.
The road closure caused some delays and congestion in the area as shoppers heading for the retail park were diverted around the scene.
A fire service spokesman added: "Two fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended a road traffic collision on Holyoake Avenue, Blackpool.
"The collision involved two vehicles with one casualty medically confined to a vehicle.
"Firefighters used a hearth kit to make the vehicles safe and treated the casualty with a trauma pack.
"The casualty was assessed by ambulance personnel before being conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.
"Crews were in attendance for approximately 35 minutes."
