Two cars were involved in the crash outside the supermarket, at the junction of Holyoake Avenue and Bispham Road, at around 9.10am.

Police shut the junction whilst fire crews helped free a casualty trapped inside one of the cars. They were placed into the care of ambulance crews and taken to hospital for treatment.

Lancashire Police said the casualty has suffered minor injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police shut the junction outside Aldi in Holyoake Avenue whilst fire crews helped a casualty trapped inside one of the cars. Pic credit: David Bailey

Fire crews made the scene safe before police reopened the road at around 10am.

The road closure caused some delays and congestion in the area as shoppers heading for the retail park were diverted around the scene.

A fire service spokesman added: "Two fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended a road traffic collision on Holyoake Avenue, Blackpool.

"The collision involved two vehicles with one casualty medically confined to a vehicle.

Fire crews made the scene safe before police reopened the road at around 10am. Pic credit: David Bailey

"Firefighters used a hearth kit to make the vehicles safe and treated the casualty with a trauma pack.

"The casualty was assessed by ambulance personnel before being conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

"Crews were in attendance for approximately 35 minutes."

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months.

Two cars were involved in the crash outside the supermarket, at the junction of Holyoake Avenue and Bispham Road, at around 9.10am, with one casualty taken to hospital for treatment. Pic credit: David Bailey