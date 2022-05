A Honda smashed into a wall outside Lytham Green Drive Golf Club in Ballam Road at approximately 12.05pm on Tuesday (May 4).

Pictures from the scene show the car teetered on the remains of the demolished wall following the crash.

Three police cars attended the scene to assess the damage, according to eyewitnesses.

"It was a damage only collision so we would not add any more here,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

Police confirmed it was a damage only collision.