Car crash partially blocks A585 Amounderness Way in Cleveleys

The collision – which occurred at the junction of West Drive – was first reported at around 4.05pm on Saturday (March 5).

The road was partially blocked after the crash.

Residents also reported a crash on Norcross roundabout at around the same time.

A585 Amounderness Way was partially blocked in both directions following a collision.

Traffic was coping well in the area following the incidents, according to the AA.