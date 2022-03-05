Car crash partially blocks A585 Amounderness Way in Cleveleys
A585 Amounderness Way was partially blocked in both directions following a collision.
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 4:57 pm
Updated
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 5:07 pm
The collision – which occurred at the junction of West Drive – was first reported at around 4.05pm on Saturday (March 5).
The road was partially blocked after the crash.
Residents also reported a crash on Norcross roundabout at around the same time.
Traffic was coping well in the area following the incidents, according to the AA.