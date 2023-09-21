A road in Blackpool was closed in both directions after a car smashed into a garden wall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to a collision in Warbreck Hill Road at approximately 6.45pm on Thursday (September 21).

Pictures from the scene show a red Toyota smashed into a pole, causing it to fall into the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of police and firefighters attended the incident, with eyewitnesses also reporting an air ambulance landed near the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Please be aware that Warbreck Hill Road is currently closed between the junctions of Bispham Road and Leys Road due to a road traffic collision.

“We’re working to reopen this as soon as possible

“Many thanks for your patience.”