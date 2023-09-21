News you can trust since 1873
Car crash closes Warbreck Hill Road in Blackpool as air ambulance spotted landing near scene

A road in Blackpool was closed in both directions after a car smashed into a garden wall.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Sep 2023, 19:57 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 19:58 BST
Emergency services were called to a collision in Warbreck Hill Road at approximately 6.45pm on Thursday (September 21).

Pictures from the scene show a red Toyota smashed into a pole, causing it to fall into the road.

A number of police and firefighters attended the incident, with eyewitnesses also reporting an air ambulance landed near the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Please be aware that Warbreck Hill Road is currently closed between the junctions of Bispham Road and Leys Road due to a road traffic collision.

“We’re working to reopen this as soon as possible

“Many thanks for your patience.”

Heavy traffic was building on Holyoake Avenue following the road closure.

