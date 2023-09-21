Breaking
Car crash closes Warbreck Hill Road in Blackpool as air ambulance spotted landing near scene
A road in Blackpool was closed in both directions after a car smashed into a garden wall.
Emergency services were called to a collision in Warbreck Hill Road at approximately 6.45pm on Thursday (September 21).
Pictures from the scene show a red Toyota smashed into a pole, causing it to fall into the road.
A number of police and firefighters attended the incident, with eyewitnesses also reporting an air ambulance landed near the scene.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Please be aware that Warbreck Hill Road is currently closed between the junctions of Bispham Road and Leys Road due to a road traffic collision.
“We’re working to reopen this as soon as possible
“Many thanks for your patience.”
Heavy traffic was building on Holyoake Avenue following the road closure.