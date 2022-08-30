Car bursts into flames on M6 northbound near Preston resulting in long delays
A car burst into flames on the M6 northbound near Preston, resulting in heavy traffic in the area
The car caught fire on the hard shoulder of the M6 northbound near junction 31A (Haighton) at approximately 2.20pm on Tuesday (August 30).
The northbound carriageway was fully closed until around 2.40pm while firefighters extinguished the flames.
The closure was later reduced to two lanes but heavy traffic remained in the area.
“There is about three miles of congestion which is adding about half an hour onto normal journey times,” a spokesman for National Highways said.
Congestion was backing up to junction 29 (Bamber Bridge) on the northbound side and junction 32 (Broughton) on the southbound carriageway.
Images from the scene showed a beige Nissan engulfed in flames on the hard shoulder of the motorway.
Firefighters could also be seen examining the charred remains of the vehicle after extinguishing the blaze.
The carriageway was reopened at 4.50pm but congestion remained in the area.
M6 vehicle fires
It was the third vehicle fire to be reported on the M6 northbound in two days.
The first was reported at around 3.50pm on Monday between junctions 27 (Shevington) and 28 (Leyland).
Four fire engines from Bamber Bridge, Leyland and Wigan attended, with crews using breathing apparatus and used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.
Firefighters were in attendance for 55 minutes.
The second vehicle fire was reported at around 5.10pm on Monday near junction 28 (Leyland).
Three engines from Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham attended the scene.
Firefighters used one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.
They were in attendance for two hours.