Busy route between Thornton and Fleetwood to close for resurfacing works

The roadworks are scheduled to take place in Fleetwood Road North in Thornton from Monday, May 24, between Rippingale Way and West Drive

The roadworks are scheduled to take place in Fleetwood Road North in Thornton from Monday, May 24, between Rippingale Way and West Drive.

Resurfacing is expected to take four days with works to be completed by Thursday afternoon (May 27).

Highways teams will be on site between 9am and 3pm and Lancashire County Council (LCC) has written to residents, asking them to ensure the road is clear of parked vehicles between these hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resurfacing works will be carried out in Fleetwood Road North, between Rippingale Way and West Drive, in Thornton from Monday, May 24 to Thursday, May 27. Pic: Google

"The proposed works will return the road to a suitable condition and will secure a safe and accessible route for residents and businesses," said the notice.

The road closure is likely to affect the local Co-op shop in Poachers Way, off Fleetwood Road North, as well as homes along Springfield Drive, Walker Way and Honey Moon Drive.

But LCC said efforts will be made to try and maintain access to those homes and businesses affected by the temporary closure.

The council has also advised motorists to plan their journeys ahead and to expect some disruption and delays along the route.

Lancashire County Council has posted letters to those residents who might be affected by next week's roadworks in Fleetwood Road North, Thornton

Martin Nugent, the LCC operations engineer overseeing the works, said: "We recognise the impact this work will have and we will make arrangements for access to properties affected by the closure.

"While access will be maintained whenever and wherever possible, it would be realistic to anticipate some delays and inconvenience."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.