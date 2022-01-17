Bus services diverted after 'two-vehicle' crash in Ansdell
Bus services were diverted after a 'two-vehicle' crash blocked a road in Ansdell.
Albany Road was closed after two vehicles reportedly collided near Lytham St Annes High School at around 5.35pm today (January 17).
Heavy traffic was building following the smash, with bus services diverting their routes to avoid the congestion.
"Due to a road traffic collision outside Lytham St Annes High we are diverting the service 11," a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.
"Using Smithy Lane, Heyhouses Lane then back to the normal route on Blackpool road.
"Apologies for any inconvenience."
Read More
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.