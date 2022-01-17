Bus services diverted after 'two-vehicle' crash in Ansdell

Bus services were diverted after a 'two-vehicle' crash blocked a road in Ansdell.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 17th January 2022, 6:06 pm
Albany Road was closed after two vehicles reportedly collided near Lytham St Annes High School (Credit: Google)

Albany Road was closed after two vehicles reportedly collided near Lytham St Annes High School at around 5.35pm today (January 17).

Heavy traffic was building following the smash, with bus services diverting their routes to avoid the congestion.

"Due to a road traffic collision outside Lytham St Annes High we are diverting the service 11," a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.

"Using Smithy Lane, Heyhouses Lane then back to the normal route on Blackpool road.

"Apologies for any inconvenience."

Drink driver tumbles out of car and blows 4 times the limit after police chase o...

