Bus lane drivers fair game for fines as grace period ends in Blackpool town centre

The three-week grace period for the bus lane enforcement cameras on Market Street, Church Street and Corporation Street came to an end today (May 24), Blackpool Council has announced.

Any vehicles caugh driving through this area – except buses, taxis or those on the authorised vehicle list – between 10.30am and 6pm will be sent a fixed penalty notice of £60.

This will be reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days. If the charge is not paid after 28 days, it will increase to £90.

The bus lanes will be enforced from today, May 24

A Blackpool Council spokesmansaid: “The changes will ensure that the area is safer and quicker for those using public transport.