Boy taken to hospital after being knocked off bike in Thornton
A road in Thornton has been shut by police after a serious accident involving two cyclists this morning (Monday, September 5).
Officers shut Trunnah Road to traffic and pedestrians after the collision at around 7.40am.
North West Ambulance Service confirmed both cyclists were taken to hospital by ambulance, with one of them suffering a serious head injury.
A police spokesman said: “We were called around 7.40am today (Monday, September 5) to a report of a collision involving two cyclists on Trunnah Road, Thornton.
"One of the cyclists has suffered a serious head injury and has been taken to hospital for treatment.
“The other cyclist has suffered minor injuries.
“Emergency services are at the scene and the road has been closed.”
According to reports, one of the casualties was a schoolboy.
Lancashire Police are advising motorists to find avoid Trunnah Road and find an alternative route whilst investigation work continues this morning.