Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers shut Trunnah Road to traffic and pedestrians after the collision at around 7.40am.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed both cyclists were taken to hospital by ambulance, with one of them suffering a serious head injury.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 7.40am today (Monday, September 5) to a report of a collision involving two cyclists on Trunnah Road, Thornton.

The collision happened in Trunnah Road, Thornton at around 7.40am on Monday, September 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"One of the cyclists has suffered a serious head injury and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“The other cyclist has suffered minor injuries.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road has been closed.”

According to reports, one of the casualties was a schoolboy.