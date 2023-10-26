A woman was taken to hospital after a crash in Blackpool last night (Wednesday, October 25).

Emgergency services were called to Poulton Road, near the junction with Blackpool Old Road, after a two-car crash at the traffic lights at around 6.30pm.

Police closed the road between Chepstow Road and Garstang Road West while ambulance crews treated a woman in her 80s.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital to be treated for a broken shoulder and a chest injury which required surgery. Lancashire Police said her injuries are not life-threatening.

The male driver in the other car was not injured and nobody was arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Poulton Road, Blackpool, at 6.33pm yesterday (October 25) to report of a collision between two cars.

“The female driver of one of the cars suffered an arm injury and was taken to hospital. The injury is not life-threatening.

“Nobody has been arrested.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.