Blackpool woman taken to Royal Preston Hospital after Poulton Road crash
Emgergency services were called to Poulton Road, near the junction with Blackpool Old Road, after a two-car crash at the traffic lights at around 6.30pm.
Police closed the road between Chepstow Road and Garstang Road West while ambulance crews treated a woman in her 80s.
She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital to be treated for a broken shoulder and a chest injury which required surgery. Lancashire Police said her injuries are not life-threatening.
The male driver in the other car was not injured and nobody was arrested.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Poulton Road, Blackpool, at 6.33pm yesterday (October 25) to report of a collision between two cars.
“The female driver of one of the cars suffered an arm injury and was taken to hospital. The injury is not life-threatening.
“Nobody has been arrested.”
North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.
Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log 1244 of October 25, 2023.