Blackpool Transport confirms trams are up and running again
Blackpool Transport has confirmed its tram services are running as usual again after wiring issues caused them to stop temporarily yesterday (Monday August 23).
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 9:09 am
Updated
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 9:10 am
Overhead cables had been isolated between Gynn Square and Manchester Square tram stops, after issues were found with wiring near Festival House, by North Pier.
But Blackpool Transport confirmed this morning that the issues had been resolved, and normal tram services had resumed.
A spokesman said: "Our trams are now running as normal today, thanks for everyone's understanding."
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here .