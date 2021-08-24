Blackpool Transport confirms trams are up and running again

Overhead cables had been isolated between Gynn Square and Manchester Square tram stops, after issues were found with wiring near Festival House, by North Pier.

But Blackpool Transport confirmed this morning that the issues had been resolved, and normal tram services had resumed.

A spokesman said: "Our trams are now running as normal today, thanks for everyone's understanding."

