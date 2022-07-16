Blackpool Transport cancels number of bus services due to 'ongoing staff shortages’

A number of bus services were cancelled by Blackpool Transport due to ongoing staff shortages.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 11:41 am
Updated Saturday, 16th July 2022, 11:42 am

Blackpool Transport said it was facing challenges due to a shortage of staff on Saturday (July 16), causing a number of bus services to be cancelled.

The cancellations affected services 1, 2C, 3, 4 and 14.

“Our teams are working hard to get these trips covered,” a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.

“If we can make any changes, this page will be updated.”

The following services were cancelled:

Service 1

1.05pm: Starr Gate - Blackpool (West Street)

3.26pm: Blackpool (West Street) - Starr Gate

3.56pm: Blackpool (West Street) - Starr Gate

4.05pm: Starr Gate - Fleetwood

4.35pm: Starr Gate - Fleetwood

5.20pm: Fleetwood - Starr Gate

5.50pm: Fleetwood - Starr Gate

Service 2c

10.50pm: Abingdon Street - Knott End

10.05pm: Knott End - Abingdon Street

Service 3

2.26pm: Dickson Road - Cleveleys

3.17pm: Cleveleys - Queen Street

Service 4

4.41pm: Dickson Road - Cleveleys

5.26pm: Cleveleys - Mereside Tesco

6.30pm: Mereside Tesco - Dickson Road

Service 14

12.20pm: Corporation Street - Fleetwood

1.20pm: Fleetwood - Corporation Street

