Blackpool Transport said it was facing challenges due to a shortage of staff on Saturday (July 16), causing a number of bus services to be cancelled.
The cancellations affected services 1, 2C, 3, 4 and 14.
“Our teams are working hard to get these trips covered,” a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.
“If we can make any changes, this page will be updated.”
The following services were cancelled:
Service 1
1.05pm: Starr Gate - Blackpool (West Street)
3.26pm: Blackpool (West Street) - Starr Gate
3.56pm: Blackpool (West Street) - Starr Gate
4.05pm: Starr Gate - Fleetwood
4.35pm: Starr Gate - Fleetwood
5.20pm: Fleetwood - Starr Gate
5.50pm: Fleetwood - Starr Gate
Service 2c
10.50pm: Abingdon Street - Knott End
10.05pm: Knott End - Abingdon Street
Service 3
2.26pm: Dickson Road - Cleveleys
3.17pm: Cleveleys - Queen Street
Service 4
4.41pm: Dickson Road - Cleveleys
5.26pm: Cleveleys - Mereside Tesco
6.30pm: Mereside Tesco - Dickson Road
Service 14
12.20pm: Corporation Street - Fleetwood
1.20pm: Fleetwood - Corporation Street