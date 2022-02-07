The operator has cited "Covid absences" following the pandemic for the continued national bus driver shortage.

From Monday, February 7, 2022, the frequency of services 2, 3, 4, 6 & 9 will be reduced to help support the network.

A Blackpool Transport spokesman said: "Our teams have been working flat out to cover shifts and keep our services running as normal but this is becoming unsustainable and we risk missing further journeys across our network if we don't act now.

Blackpool Transport bus service timetable changes come into operation today due to ongoing driver shortage.

"From Monday 7th February, we will be reducing the frequency of our services 2, 3, 4, 6 & 9.

"We have selected the services that will spare the most resources to keep our network running smoothly whilst affecting the least amount of customers possible.

"Reducing these services means we can confidently run our network with minimal disruptions and reduce cancellations which we believe, is a better approach than being forced to cancel your journeys at the last minute."

While some of the routes will have different start times, there will be no change to time the services end.

Here are the changes for each service:

Service 2 - Frequency 60 minutes

Service 3 - Frequency 30 minutes

Service 4 - Frequency 30 minutes

Service 6 - Frequency 30 minutes

Service 9 - Frequency 30 minutes

You can read more on the timetable change on the Blackpool Transport website.