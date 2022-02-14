Blackpool Transport announces plans to turn town into 'zero emissions bus area' by 2023

Picture by Blackpool Transport

If successful, the money will be used to redevelop the bus depot at Rigby Road, installing charging areas to accommodate a full electric bus fleet.

Blackpool Transport buses currently run on diesel engines, making them some of the cleanest on the market. Thecompany has recently joined the Department for Transport' s ZEBRA (zero emission bus regional area) schemein an effort to drive down its carbon footprint further.

The scheme encourages councils and their local transport partners to apply for additional funding to accelerate the introduction of fully electric public transport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It aims to support the government’s commitment to reduce the transport sector’s CO2 emissions by rolling out 4,000 zero emission buses, which were promised by transport secretary Grant Shapps in February 2020.

It also aims to support bus manufacturers in the development of zero emission bus technology, and improve Britain's understanding of how best to introduce the new buses on a large scale.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.