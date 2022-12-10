News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Blackpool traffic news: Mythop Road is currently closed due to a crash

Mythop Road in Blackpool is closed between Chain Lane and Westfield Farm due to a crash this morning (Saturday, December 10.)

By Aimee Seddon
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Dec 2022, 11:27am

Taking to Facebook at 9am, Blackpool Police said: “Please can we make you aware of a road traffic collison on Mythop Road, Blackpool. The road is currently closed from Chain lane to Westfield Farm.

"Thank you for your patience.”

Hide Ad

The Gazette will keep you updated throughout the day.

Mythop Road in Blackpool is currently closed between Chain Lane and Westfield Farm.
Most Popular
Read More
3,000 DWP staff having to move out of Blackpool's Warbreck House two years early
BlackpoolBlackpool PoliceFacebookThe Gazette