Blackpool traffic news: Mythop Road is currently closed due to a crash
Mythop Road in Blackpool is closed between Chain Lane and Westfield Farm due to a crash this morning (Saturday, December 10.)
By Aimee Seddon
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
10th Dec 2022, 11:27am
Taking to Facebook at 9am, Blackpool Police said: “Please can we make you aware of a road traffic collison on Mythop Road, Blackpool. The road is currently closed from Chain lane to Westfield Farm.
"Thank you for your patience.”
The Gazette will keep you updated throughout the day.
