Blackpool traffic news as crash in Wesham causes delays on A585 between Preston and Blackpool

There are delays after a crash near the A585 in Wesham this morning (Friday, September 29).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 29th Sep 2023, 08:59 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 08:59 BST
Weeton Road is closed both ways from the A585 (Wesham) to Kirkham Road (Weeton) after a crash at around 7.25am.

Lancashire Police said the crash involved two cars, an Audi and a Honda, near Bradkirk Business Park.

The force has not said at this stage whether anyone was injured.

Weeton Road was closed both ways, from the A585 (Wesham) to Kirkham Road (Weeton), after a crash involving a Honda and an Audi near Bradkirk Business Park at around 7.25am on Friday (September 29)

Fire and ambulance crews were also called to the scene and the incident is causing slow traffic in the surrounding area.

Traffic updates this morning

- Queueing traffic on A585 Amounderness Way / Mains Lane at A588 Breck Road / B5412 Skippool Road (River Wyre Roundabout). Travel time is ten minutes.

- One lane closed due to long-term roadworks on A585 Mains Lane, Singleton, in both directions around A586. Expect delays

- Temporary traffic lights due to roadworks on A586 Garstang Road East around Moonstone Crescent.

- Temporary traffic lights due to telecoms work on A587 Bispham Road at Stopford Avenue.

