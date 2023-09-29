There are delays after a crash near the A585 in Wesham this morning (Friday, September 29).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Weeton Road is closed both ways from the A585 (Wesham) to Kirkham Road (Weeton) after a crash at around 7.25am.

Lancashire Police said the crash involved two cars, an Audi and a Honda, near Bradkirk Business Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force has not said at this stage whether anyone was injured.

Weeton Road was closed both ways, from the A585 (Wesham) to Kirkham Road (Weeton), after a crash involving a Honda and an Audi near Bradkirk Business Park at around 7.25am on Friday (September 29)

Fire and ambulance crews were also called to the scene and the incident is causing slow traffic in the surrounding area.

Traffic updates this morning

- Queueing traffic on A585 Amounderness Way / Mains Lane at A588 Breck Road / B5412 Skippool Road (River Wyre Roundabout). Travel time is ten minutes.

- One lane closed due to long-term roadworks on A585 Mains Lane, Singleton, in both directions around A586. Expect delays

- Temporary traffic lights due to roadworks on A586 Garstang Road East around Moonstone Crescent.