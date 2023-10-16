Blackpool town centre bus crash outside Viva and Papas Fish and Chips
Emergency services were called to the scene of a bus crash in Blackpool yesterday (Sunday, October 15).
Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene outside Viva in Church Street at around 5pm.
The crash involved a double decker and a car, with one person taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Blackpool Transport have been approached for furthe details.