News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Blackpool town centre bus crash outside Viva and Papas Fish and Chips

Emergency services were called to the scene of a bus crash in Blackpool yesterday (Sunday, October 15).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene outside Viva in Church Street at around 5pm.

The crash involved a double decker and a car, with one person taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Blackpool Transport have been approached for furthe details.