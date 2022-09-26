Services between Blackpool and Fleetwood were suspended whilst a Mercedes was recovered from the tramway in Crescent East, near Aldi, at around 8pm.

The driver turned onto the southbound tramway at the A587 crossroads junction and soon found themselves trapped on the tracks.

Trams between Little Bispham and Fleetwood were suspended in both directions, whilst buses 3, 4 and 7 were diverted using Victoria Road West, North Drive and Anchorsholme Lane.

With its wheels wedged between the tracks, the stranded Mercedes was unable to manoeuvre off the tramway and had to rescued at around 9pm.

Trams between Fleetwood and Little Bispham resumed shortly afterwards.

Police attended and spoke to the driver. No injuries were reported.

It’s the second time in just eight days that a car has become trapped on the tramway in Cleveleys.

The scene in Crescent East/Fleetwood Road, Cleveleys at around 7.45pm on Sunday night (September 25). Pic credit: Mark Rooney @MarkRoo92

On Saturday, September 17, a BMW was recovered after the driver also found themselves stuck on the tracks near Aldi at around 8pm.

Some drivers have raised concerns about the number of incidents involving vehicles driving onto the tracks at the Cleveleys junction and have called for improved signage and signals.

Blackpool Transport were approached for comment.

Trams were cancelled whilst police dealt with the car on the Mercedes on the tracks. Pic credit: Mark Rooney @MarkRoo92