Blackpool taxis want to launch Promenade sharing scheme

Blackpool cabbies want to relaunch a formal taxi-sharing scheme in the resort which would enable groups of passengers to benefit from cheaper fares.

It is proposed to put signs up on certain ranks to offer the service on popular routes such as along and the Promenade, and from the seafront to inland attractions including the zoo and Stanley Park.

Black cabs lined up in Blackpool

Taxi chiefs say the move has partly been prompted by the introduction of discount fares by other operators including bus and tram company Blackpool Transport.

An application by the Blackpool Licensed Taxi Operator Association (BLTOA) for the introduction of the scheme is due to be considered by Blackpool Council's public protection sub-committee on Tuesday. (March 26).

It is proposed to introduce fares of between £2 and £2.50 per passenger, with at least four passengers sharing the journey.

Bill Lewtas, secretary of BLTOA, said a formal hackney taxi sharing scheme had been available in the resort before but had fallen out of use.

He said: "Taxi sharing began in Blackpool almost 30 years ago and was initially a great success.

"But for one reason or another it seems to have fallen by the wayside.

"We hope to re-establish this with expanded routes, mainly along the Promenade and to the zoo, Stanley Park and North Station.

"Obviously some signage will be required at designated taxi ranks. Hopefully we will be able to progress this issue in consultation with the council. "

The three main zones would cover journeys between the Pleasure Beach and Central Pier, Central Pier to North Pier and North Station, and North Pier to Norbreck Castle.

An additional zone would serve the zoo area including Stanley Park.

Councillors are being recommended to approve proposals to vary the Blackpool Borough Council (Taxi hire at Separate Fares) Scheme 1990 which would enable set fares to be charged.