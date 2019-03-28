Blackpool taxi-sharing decision delayed

Have your say

No decision has been made over a bid to launch a formal taxi-sharing scheme along Blackpool Promenade.

The application by the Blackpool Licensed Taxi Operator Association (BLOTA) was deferred by members of the council's public protection sub-committee when it met on Tuesday.

Black cabs line up in Blackpool

Councillors said they supported the idea in principle but wanted more detail about the initiative.

It will now be discussed at the next meeting of the taxi liaison group on Monday.

It is proposed to put signs up on certain ranks to offer the service on popular routes such as along and the Promenade, and from the seafront to inland attractions including the zoo and Stanley Park.

Fares of between £2 and £2.50 per passenger would be charged, with at least four passengers sharing the journey.

A formal hackney taxi sharing scheme has been available in the resort before but has fallen out of use.

The three main zones would cover journeys between the Pleasure Beach and Central Pier, Central Pier to North Pier and North Station, and North Pier to Norbreck Castle.

An additional zone would serve the zoo area including Stanley Park.