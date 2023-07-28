The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, suffered multiple serious injuries after he was struck by a Mercedes in Squires Gate Lane at around 5.15pm.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene, close to the railway bridge for Blackpool South train station, where the Mercedes driver – a 30-year-old man from Blackpool – was arrested.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The Mercedes, a CLA 45 mode, is believed to have been travelling in company with a silver BMW prior to the collision, said police.

The driver of the BMW, a 28-year-old man from Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

Both men have since been released under investigation, while the injured man is currently in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Lancashire Police are now appealing for information and footage.

The force said it is particularly keen to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision or anybody with CCTV, dashcam or CCTV which captures the Mercedes and BMW in the Blackpool area from around 5pm onwards.

Sgt Paul McCurrie, of our Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a man critically injured and my thoughts are very much with him at this time.