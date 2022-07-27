Emergency services are at the scene in Blackpool Road which is closed both ways from the Ribby Hall roundabout to the Preston New Road junction with Fox Lane Ends and Weeton Road.

Police said a car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian, a man aged in his 20s, who has suffered 'serious injuries'.

People are asked to avoid the area until further notice as police work at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 9am today (Wednesday, July 27) to a report of a collision on Blackpool Road, Kirkham.

"A car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries.

"Emergency services are at the scene and road closures are in place. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.”

North West Ambulance Service was approached for further details.

Diversions

Drivers are being diverted at the Ribby Hall roundabout and along the B259 via Wrea Green.

You can then take Fox Lane Ends to Preston New Road and continue west towards Blackpool.