The collision was reported on the A583 Blackpool Road at around 2.30pm and led to heavy traffic in the area.

Police closed the road between Weeton Road and the A585 Fleetwood Road whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

There are no details on any injuries at this stage, but Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for details.

The incident took place on A583 Blackpool Road at around 2.30pm on Saturday (July 2). It is thought a car and a pedestrian were involved in a collision

The road has since reopened in both directions.