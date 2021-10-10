Blackpool promenade road reopens after a traffic collision

Blackpool Police had closed the A584 on the promenade earlier in the day but it has now opened again.

The A584 on Blackpool promenade has reopened again, after being closed due to a road traffic collision.

At 10:39 am this morning, Blackpool Police announced they had closed the road, close to the golden mile, on Facebook.

The road was shut in both directions, and police and paramedics were reported to be on the scene.