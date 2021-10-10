Blackpool promenade road reopens after a traffic collision
The police had closed the A584 in both directions earlier in the day.
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 1:46 pm
Updated
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 4:08 pm
The A584 on Blackpool promenade has reopened again, after being closed due to a road traffic collision.
At 10:39 am this morning, Blackpool Police announced they had closed the road, close to the golden mile, on Facebook.
The road was shut in both directions, and police and paramedics were reported to be on the scene.
Police asked members of the public to avoid the area and consider alternative routes if possible, however they have since deleted the post and the road is open to traffic again.