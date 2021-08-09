Blackpool police officer and Audi driver injured in head-on crash
A police officer and an Audi driver were injured in a crash in Blackpool at the weekend.
The head-on crash happened at the junction of Sherbourne Road and Claremont Road - a one-way street - at around 7.30pm on Saturday (August 7).
Both drivers suffered minor injuries and received treatment from ambulance crews at the scene, but no-one was taken to hospital.
Lancashire Police said its officer had not been responding to an emergency call at the time of the crash.
The force added that no-one has been arrested and the incident will not be referred to the IOPC (Independent Police Complaints Commission) for further investigation.
A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 7.35pm on Saturday (August 7) to a report of a collision in Blackpool.
"A police car and an Audi car had been involved in a collision close to the junction with Sherbourne Road and Claremont Road.
"The drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries.
"No arrests were made."
