Blackpool Park Road crash near Aldi sees injured motorcyclist and car passenger taken to hospital
Police, two fire engines and three ambulances, as well as the air ambulance, were called to the scene of the smash in Park Road, near Aldi, at 3.38pm.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and a second casualty – a woman in her 20s – was also taken to hospital.
The woman, a passenger in the car, was rescued from the wreck by firefighters who used hydraulic cutting tools to free her from the damaged vehicle.
Police closed the road for a number of hours while fire crews and paramedics attended to the casualties.
A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: “The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the car, a female in her 20s, was also taken to hospital.
"Three ambulance crews and a critical care paramedic attended to the scene.”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 3.38pm, two fire engines from South Shore and Blackpool attended a road traffic collision on Park Road, Blackpool.
"The incident involved one car and one motorbike, and one casualty was extricated from the vehicle by fire crews using holmatro tools and vehicle stabilisation blocks.
"Crews also assisted with scene safety and remained at the scene for approximately forty minutes.”
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.