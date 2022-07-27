A Citroen DS3 collided with a pedestrian in Blackpool Road at around 9am on Wednesday (July 27).

The pedestrian – a man in his 20s from Blackpool – was taken to hospital with a “significant head injury”.

The driver of the car – a woman in her 30s – was uninjured.

Sgt Michael Higginson, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “This collision happened on a main road at a busy time of day so we believe there will be people who saw what happened or who caught the incident on camera.

“We are working hard to piece together what occurred and would ask anybody with information to get in touch with us.

“In the meantime we send our best wishes to the man in hospital and wish him a speedy recovery.”

A man suffered a "significant head injury" after being struck by a car in Kirkham