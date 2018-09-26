Blackpool crash victim was 73-year-old ‘road safety campaigner’

The dog walker killed in a collision with a car in Blackpool has been named as John Nolan, a former parish councillor and road safety campaigner.

Mr Nolan, 73, died shortly after the accident, which involved a silver Ford Fiesta in Newton Drive.

The Staining resident was also a deacon at the Clifton Christian Centre in Mereside, and a retired landlord. He leaves a wife, Linda, two sons, and grandchildren.

Following Monday’s accident, which happened at around 3pm and left his dog with just minor injuries, tributes were paid to the community stalwart.

Former Fylde mayor John Singleton was on Staining Parish Council with Mr Nolan for several years, until Mr Nolan stepped down around 18 months ago.

He said: “I have fond memories of John, and I was desperately shocked he had passed away, especially in such circumstances.

“He really cared about the village and was a big champion of road safety, having been involved in our Road Watch scheme. I have been to see his family to offer my condolences. He will be very sadly missed.”

Linda McEvilly, who runs community outreach group Care and Share, knew Mr Nolan from his church, and said: “He was a lovely man and a committed Christian who put his faith above all and went out of his way to help people.”

Lancashire Police said it is still investigating. It said: “It will take some time due to the nature of the incident.”

In a witness appeal issued late this afternoon, Sgt Finn Quainton from the road policing unit said: “First of all, my thoughts are with the gentleman’s family at this incredibly tragic time.

“We’re working to establish the circumstances around the collision and would ask that anyone who witnessed the collision, or was driving along Newton Drive around the time and has dash cam footage, to let us know as soon as possible.”