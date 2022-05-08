Blackpool bus diversions today due to the Blackpool 10k Fun Run: which services are affected?

Service 1Travelling north, service 1 will use its normal route until Burlington Road West and divert using Bond Street, Lytham Road, Rigby Road, Central Drive, around the back of town via Albert Street (Temporary stop) and Cookson Street, Talbot Road, Dickson Road, Gynn Square, Warbreck Drive, Knowle Avenue and return to normal route at the Promenade.Travelling south, it will use its normal route to the Casino, the divert via Knowle Avenue, Warbreck drive & Warbreck Hill Road, Dickson Road, Talbot Road, through town via Buchanan Street, Grosvenor Street & Park Road, Central Drive, Rigby Road, Lytham Road, Bond Street, and resuming normal route on the promenade after Burlington Road West.Services 5, 6, 7Travelling north these services will use their normal route to Central Drive, then divert via Albert Road, Church Street, St Johns Square, Talbot Road, Market Street and continue normal route at Corporation Street.Travelling south, they will use their normal routes to Market Street and divert via Corporation Street, Clifton Street, St Johns Square, then out the back of town via Grosvenor Street and Park Road and continue normal Route at Central Drive.Service 11Travelling north, the 11 will use its normal route to Lytham Road, then divert via Rigby Road, Central Drive, Albert Road (temporary stop) Talbot Road and terminate at Market Street.Travelling south, it will divert from Market Street using Corporation Street, Clifton Street, St Johns Square, out the back of town via Grosvenor Street and Park Road, Central Drive, Rigby Road and continue normal route at Lytham Road.Service 17Travelling north, the 17 will use it's normal route to Central Drive then divert via Albert Street (temporary stop), Cookson Street, Talbot Road and terminate at Market Street.Travelling south, it will divert from Market Street via Corporation Street, Clifton Street, St Johns Square, Grosvenor Street, Park round and continuing normal route at Central Drive.