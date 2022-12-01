The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the crash in Cockerham on Sunday, November 20.

His Honda motorbike was involved in a crash with a Ford Mondeo car near to the Village Hall in Main Street at around 12.25pm.

The driver of the Ford, a woman in her 60s from Lancaster, was not injured.

The North West Air Ambulance attended the incident and the biker, a man in his 60s from Blackpool, was taken to hospital for treatment

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Dan Gunn said: "The motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries and we want to establish exactly what has taken place.

“We are urging any witnesses who saw what happened and have yet to speak to police to get in touch.

“If you can help, or have dashboard mounted camera footage, please contact us.”

