Blackpool biker seriously injured in Cockerham crash near Lancaster
A motorcyclist from Blackpool was seriously injured in a crash near Lancaster.
The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the crash in Cockerham on Sunday, November 20.
His Honda motorbike was involved in a crash with a Ford Mondeo car near to the Village Hall in Main Street at around 12.25pm.
The driver of the Ford, a woman in her 60s from Lancaster, was not injured.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Sgt Dan Gunn said: "The motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries and we want to establish exactly what has taken place.
“We are urging any witnesses who saw what happened and have yet to speak to police to get in touch.
“If you can help, or have dashboard mounted camera footage, please contact us.”
Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting the log number 0549 of November 20.