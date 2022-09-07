Bizarre scenes in Bispham as police chase runaway donkeys through rush hour traffic
Rush hour looked a bit different in Bispham when a herd of loose donkeys took to the roads for a stroll this morning (Wednesday, September 7).
It was a bizarre sight as the five donkeys casually trotted past traffic on Devonshire Road and through a busy Bispham roundabout as drivers slowed down in disbelief.
They were spotted marching through the streets between 7.30am and 9am, to the delight of children on their way to school, before police caught up with them.
They were then given a police escort along the roads, with officers taking the reins and guiding them safely to Moor Park, near the health centre, where they were reunited with their owner.
You can watch the donkeys on the loose in our video player, with footage kindly shared by Steve Greaves Law, as well as video of the police escort here.
A police spokesman said: “We were called around 7.30am today to a report of highway disruption in Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool.
“A number of donkeys were found in the carriageway.
“They have since been brought under control and are with their owner.”
It is believed the donkeys might have escaped from a field near Carleton Crematorium.