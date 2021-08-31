Biker in his 20s taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital after North Shore crash

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene after a motorbike and a Ford car crashed at the junction of Devonshire Road and Warley Road at around 12.50pm.

Paramedics treated the biker at the roadside before taking him to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Details on his are not available at this stage, but witnesses at the scene described him as "walking wounded".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures taken at the scene at the junction of Devonshire Road and Warley Road show the mangled bikebeside a dark-coloured Ford with severe damage to its front

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We took a call today at 12.54pm to reports of an RTC involving a vehicle and motorcycle on Devonshire Road, Blackpool.

"We sent an ambulance to the scene. We treated one patient – a male in his 20s and took him to Blackpool Victoria."

Pictures taken at the scene show the mangled bike in the road beside a dark-coloured Ford with severe damage to its front.

All of the Ford's airbags appear to have been activated due to the impact of the collision.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.