Lancashire’s road police have been busy on the region’s roads.
Dangerous drivers and vehicles have been taken off the highways and byways after a string of horrifying offences were caught.
They include a drunk van driver asleep on the M6, a four-seater car carrying six people that flipped in Wyre, and dangerous loads on the motorway.
1. Driver passed test two days before
This car was carrying six people when it flipped.
Police said: "Amazingly the driver and five other passengers in this four seater car were not seriously injured in this incident in Wyre today (November 7).
"The driver having only had their licence two days. Driver reported for offences." Photo: Lancs Police
2. Unstable
Patrols saw this unstable vehicle being driven on the M6 near junction 35.
It was stopped and placed under immediate prohibition and the driver dealt with for insecure load offences. Photo: Lancs Police
3. L-plates
This crash happened on November 7 when a provisional licence holder with no supervision or L plates, drove along and off Grane Road in East Lancs. Police said: "Luckily nobody was seriously injured. Driver reported for offences. Today we have been out on Grane Road conducting roadside enforcement." Photo: Lancashire Police
4. Driver asleep
The driver of this Renault being used for bed deliveries was arrested on the M6 for drink driving after they fell asleep after stopping in Lane 3. The driver was summonsed for driving on motorway with a provisional licence amongst other offences. Photo: Lancs Police
5. Transit
This Ford Transit was stopped at Forton Services. An inspection showed that it had a severely under-inflated nearside front tyre and the front anti-roll bar was detached to the nearside.
The drivers door latch was also slightly corroded. It was placed under immediate prohibition. Photo: Lancs Police
6. Cloned Mercedes
This car was spotted in Elswick and identified as being a clone. Not only was it on false plates but there was no MOT or tax and the driver was uninsured. The vehicle was seized and all offences reported. Photo: Lancs Police