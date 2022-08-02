Anchorshome tramway crash sees Mini smash through barriers and onto tracks

The two-car crash happened near the tram crossing outside Lidl in Anchorsolme Lane at around 5.25pm.

The collision caused the Mini to spin out of control and plunge through the concrete barriers onto the tracks.

Fortunately, the Mini driver and passengers walked away from the crash without injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-car crash happened outside Lidl in Anchorsholme Lane at around 5.25pm on Monday, August 2. Pic credit: Paul Robathan

Tram services were halted and the junction was closed for around an hour whilst police attended and the Mini was recovered from the tramway.

Blackpool Transport sent a bus to the scene to pick up passengers stranded on the tramline between Cleveleys and Little Bispham.

What did police say about the crash?

A police spokesman said: “Two cars were in collision and the Mini crashed through the barriers on to the tram track.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash which sent a Mini smashing through the concrete barrier and onto the tramway. Pic credit: Paul Robathan