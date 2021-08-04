Amounderness Way closed by police following crash near Fleetwood

The closure was put in place between Eros Roundabout and Bourne Way at approximately 3.50pm.

Heavy congestion was reported in the area, with traffic also building on surrounding roads including Fleetwood Road and Rossall Lane.

Police said the incident involved two-vehicles and a minor injury had been reported.

In an update posted at 5.20pm, officers announced the closure had been lifted and the road was clear in both directions.

