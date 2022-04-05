Air ambulance lands in Anchorsholme Park after cyclist suffers ‘serious leg injury’ in Cleveleys crash

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a cyclist and a car in Anchorsholme Lane East at around 10.25am on Tuesday (April 5).

The cyclist – a man in his 50s – suffered a “serious leg injury” in the crash.

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by road, a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.

A cyclist was taken to hospital with a "serious leg injury" following a collision in Cleveleys. (Photo by Margi Leek)

An air ambulance also attended the scene and was spotted by residents landing in Anchorsholme Park.