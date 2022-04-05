Air ambulance lands in Anchorsholme Park after cyclist suffers ‘serious leg injury’ in Cleveleys crash
A cyclist was taken to hospital following a collision in Cleveleys.
By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:10 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:33 pm
Emergency services were called to a collision involving a cyclist and a car in Anchorsholme Lane East at around 10.25am on Tuesday (April 5).
The cyclist – a man in his 50s – suffered a “serious leg injury” in the crash.
He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by road, a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.
An air ambulance also attended the scene and was spotted by residents landing in Anchorsholme Park.
Read More
Read MoreTeenager hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after being hit with brick in vici...