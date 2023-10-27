News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire

A585 closures and travel delays for two weeks as part of £132m project

A number of closures along the A585 will take place over the next two weeks as part of a £132 million project.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:03 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 12:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

National Highways is replacing the existing lighting columns with a low energy LED system on the busy route through Fleetwood.

The work will take place from junction 3 of the M55 to Dock Road, Fleetwood and is expected to be completed in stages by mid December.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is part of a five-year, £132m project to upgrade 70% of lighting along various routes to create safer journeys.

Most Popular
A number of closures will take place on the A585 over the next two weeks as part of a £132 million project to replace the existing lighting columns from junction 3 of the M55 to Dock Road, FleetwoodA number of closures will take place on the A585 over the next two weeks as part of a £132 million project to replace the existing lighting columns from junction 3 of the M55 to Dock Road, Fleetwood
A number of closures will take place on the A585 over the next two weeks as part of a £132 million project to replace the existing lighting columns from junction 3 of the M55 to Dock Road, Fleetwood

Highways bosses say this aligns with their commitment to reduce carbon emissions and minimise environmental impact across the road network.

Curtis Powell, National Highways project manager said: "Safety is our top priority at National Highways. The new LED lights will not only reduce our emissions and ensure that journeys are safer, but also reduce the amount of maintenance needed across the network.”

National Highways say the dates and times are subject to slight change due to unforeseen circumstances such as poor weather. During any closures, fully signed diversion routes will be in place.

Hide Ad

The work along the A585 will take place from 9pm to 5am to minimise disruptions to daytime traffic. It will be carried out in sections, meaning National Highways will close the road in short segments between roundabouts.

These are as follows:

Hide Ad

Monday, October 30 – the A585 will be closed between Dock Street roundabout and the roundabout junction with A587 Station Road and Anchorage Road.

Tuesday, October 31 to Thursday, November 2 – A585 Amounderness Way closed between the roundabout junction with A587 Station Road and Anchorage Road, and the roundabout junction with Denham Way and Herring Arm Road.

Friday, November 3, Monday and November 5 to Wednesday, November 8 – A585 Amounderness Way closed between Eros roundabout and the roundabout junction with Denham Way and Herring Arm Road.

Related topics:National HighwaysFleetwoodM55