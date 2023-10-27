A number of closures along the A585 will take place over the next two weeks as part of a £132 million project.

National Highways is replacing the existing lighting columns with a low energy LED system on the busy route through Fleetwood.

The work will take place from junction 3 of the M55 to Dock Road, Fleetwood and is expected to be completed in stages by mid December.

It is part of a five-year, £132m project to upgrade 70% of lighting along various routes to create safer journeys.

Highways bosses say this aligns with their commitment to reduce carbon emissions and minimise environmental impact across the road network.

Curtis Powell, National Highways project manager said: "Safety is our top priority at National Highways. The new LED lights will not only reduce our emissions and ensure that journeys are safer, but also reduce the amount of maintenance needed across the network.”

National Highways say the dates and times are subject to slight change due to unforeseen circumstances such as poor weather. During any closures, fully signed diversion routes will be in place.

The work along the A585 will take place from 9pm to 5am to minimise disruptions to daytime traffic. It will be carried out in sections, meaning National Highways will close the road in short segments between roundabouts.

These are as follows:

Monday, October 30 – the A585 will be closed between Dock Street roundabout and the roundabout junction with A587 Station Road and Anchorage Road.

Tuesday, October 31 to Thursday, November 2 – A585 Amounderness Way closed between the roundabout junction with A587 Station Road and Anchorage Road, and the roundabout junction with Denham Way and Herring Arm Road.